Police fired rubber bullets on Thursday morning outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court‚ where seven men accused of cannibalism appeared.

The accused - Nino Mbatha‚ Lungisani Magubane‚ Sithembiso Doctor Sithole‚ Lindokuhle Masondo‚ Khayelihle Lamula‚ Wiseman Madlala and Sazi Ndlovu - appeared in a packed court room. They face charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit murder.

In court‚ state prosecutor Israel Zuma read out a directive from the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions to Magistrate Arthi Sukhraj that charges against Masondo‚ Madlala and Ndlovu were to be withdrawn provisionally pending further investigation‚ as per discussion with the investigating office in the matter. The three were released and the others remained in custody.