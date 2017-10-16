South Africa

Catholic Bishops call for an anti-corruption court in SA

16 October 2017 - 12:24 By Timeslive
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday turned down a bid by Zuma to appeal against a previous ruling that he could face 783 corruption-related charges.
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday turned down a bid by Zuma to appeal against a previous ruling that he could face 783 corruption-related charges.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) has called for the establishment of an anti-corruption court in South Africa.

The SACBC’s Justice and Peace Commission made the appeal after the Supreme Court of Appeal last week dealt a blow to President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the “spy tapes” saga.

“The court battle on the Spygate and corresponding corruption allegations against the President have been going on for more than eight years. If the National Prosecuting Authority decides to reinstate corruption charges against the President‚ the matter will probably continue for another four years‚” said a statement issued by Bishop Abel Gabuza on Monday.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday turned down a bid by Zuma to appeal against a previous ruling that he could face 783 corruption-related charges.

Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority had asked the court to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges could be reinstated.

The bishops said the protracted legal battle had cost the country.

“When allegations of corruption hang over the head of a sitting President for this long‚ something gives way. In our case‚ the moral fibre of our nation has suffered massive damage as a result of people losing confidence in the Office of the President and its ability to fight corruption at all levels of government. For eight years we have not had a President who leads from the front in the fight against corruption‚” the statement said.

“As Church leaders‚ we are not experts in constitutional law. However‚ considering the damage that protracted corruption cases are inflicting on the moral fibre of our nation‚ we urge constitutional experts and the Law Reform Commission to guide the nation on the feasibility of establishing an Anti-Corruption Court‚ with specialised prosecutors‚ that would ensure speedy and efficient addressing and disposal of corruption cases and financial crimes.”

The religious body also challenged ANC presidential hopefuls to publicly declare that they would push for the establishment of a specialised anti-corruption court if they were elected.

READ MORE

Conference‚ timing bad reasons for NPA to drop Zuma’s 783 charges: SCA

The Pretoria high court was correct in its finding last year that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to drop charges against ...
Politics
3 days ago

Court to rule on Zuma's application for leave to appeal against reinstatement of corruption charges

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Friday hand down judgment in the application for leave to appeal by President Jacob Zuma and the National ...
News
4 days ago

Recounting eight years of the spy tapes saga as Zuma returns to court

It has been eight years since Mokotedi Mpshe took a decision to discontinue the criminal prosecution of President Jacob Zuma relating to alleged ...
Politics
3 days ago

Casac welcomes SCA ‘spy tapes’ judgment in Zuma‚ NPA appeal

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment‚ which dismissed the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Noakes calls traditional food pyramid 'genocide' South Africa
  2. Beware social-media scammers when posting a reward for lost pets! South Africa
  3. Disciplinary proceedings against suspended Eskom CEO delayed again South Africa
  4. Life Esidimeni patient's family learnt of death eight month later South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X