“During the shooting another man‚ approximately 30 years of age‚ was struck by a stray bullet.

“Both victims were treated at the scene and removed to hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown at this stage.”

Airports Company spokesman Deidre Davids said operations were continuing at the airport and flights were not affected. “It is suspected at this stage that the incident might be gang-related‚” said Davids.

By 9am calm had been restored to the airport. However‚ several bullet casings lay scattered at the entrance to the departures area and a pool of blood was visible a few metres from the check-in desks.

Forensic experts were on the scene‚ which was been cordoned off and guarded by several police officers.