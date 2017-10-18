South Africa

Bullet aimed at 'gang boss' hits bystander at Cape Town airport

18 October 2017 - 10:14 By Nashira Davids‚ Petru Saal And Aron Hyman

A bystander was shot when gunmen opened fire on alleged underworld figure and businessman Jerome Booysen on Wednesday.

Police were tight-lipped about the identity of the victims of a 5.15am drive-by shooting at Cape Town International Airport but TimesLIVE has established that alleged Sexy Boys boss Booysen was injured as well as a member of the public.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo would only say that a 50-year-old man was shot at. “[He] was at the drop-and-go section of the airport when occupants in an unknown sedan opened fire on him and fled‚” said Naidoo.

“During the shooting another man‚ approximately 30 years of age‚ was struck by a stray bullet.

“Both victims were treated at the scene and removed to hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown at this stage.”

Airports Company spokesman Deidre Davids said operations were continuing at the airport and flights were not affected. “It is suspected at this stage that the incident might be gang-related‚” said Davids.

By 9am calm had been restored to the airport. However‚ several bullet casings lay scattered at the entrance to the departures area and a pool of blood was visible a few metres from the check-in desks.

Forensic experts were on the scene‚ which was been cordoned off and guarded by several police officers.

