Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man arrested in connection with a burglary at the offices of the Chief Justice.

Prosecutors at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday announced that they would no longer prosecute Nkosinathi Msimango.

Msimango's lawyer‚ Sammy Mahlangu‚ told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the South Gauteng Deputy Director for Public Prosecutions had written to the court's prosecutor to inform him that there would be no prosecution of Msimango.

"This letter and opinion was written after he reviewed the docket. We are delighted by this. From the beginning‚ when Phahlane named my client as a suspect‚ we said this matter was a joke‚" Mahlangu said.

"We are now contemplating taking action against the state."

In March former acting police chief‚ Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane‚ publicly announced that Msimango was a man of "critical" importance to the police's investigation into the burglary.