Capetonians are waking up to the reality of water rationing as authorities take drastic measures to cut consumption.

“Due to the critical nature of available water supply‚ all water users across the metro must expect water rationing which could lead to water supply disruptions‚” the city warned as it officially rolled out water rationing on Monday.

Residents living in elevated areas or tall buildings could be hardest hit. Cheryl Kruger experienced just that. Posting on the Water Shedding Western Cape Facebook page‚ she asked: “Whenever the water pressure is low we have no water on the 2nd floor. This happens every day. Is the landlord obligated to put in a pressure plate or not?”

Cape Town is divided into various water pressure zones‚ where the flow is managed manually or remotely‚ manipulating pressure valves in the network.

“If an area is using water above the daily limitation‚ pressure will be reduced to the required level to force consumption down. When consumers reduce consumption‚ pressure is restored‚” said the city.

The city has issued a series of guidelines to cope with water rationing. Here is an edited selection: