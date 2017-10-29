The University of Pretoria has suspended two students after a video surfaced online showing them using the K-word in a conversation in which one claimed that a black person had stolen her phone.

Rikus Deport‚ spokesperson for the university‚ said that the duo was suspended on Friday.

“This is pending a disciplinary hearing‚” Deport said.

The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) has also withdrawn its bursary sponsorship for one of students depicted in the derogatory video that was shared on social media on Friday morning.

The video is said to have landed in the wrong hands when one of the students intended to send it to her friend but mistakenly sent it to a WhatsAap group titled “physiotherapy”.

In the video‚ one woman can be heard saying "A f***ing k****r stole my phone" while laughing.

The other one responds by saying: "Did you hear that? A f***ing k****r stole her phone." The first one then replies and says: "I am so f****ng dumb‚ f****ng k*****s."

Following the insults‚ one of them suggests that the video must not be played in front of “Zamani” and laughs.

Screenshots of what appear to be the conversation after the video was mistakenly sent to the group shows the woman apologising for the video.