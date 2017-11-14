South Africa

10 things you need to know about the tertiary education fees report

14 November 2017 - 08:11 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Heher Commission was appointed to look into the feasibility of scrapping fees at higher education institutions. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

President Jacob Zuma on Monday released the long-awaited Heher Commission report.

The commission was appointed to look into the feasibility of scrapping fees at higher education institutions.

Here are 10 recommendations made in the report:

1. It recommends that government increase its expenditure on higher education and training to at least 1% of GDP.

2. It recommends that the National Student Aid Financial Scheme (NSFAS) be replaced by an Income Contingent Loan System (ICL).

3. It recommends the total scrapping of registration fees across the board.

4. The report proposes the establishment of an education fund to which companies can donate.

5. It suggests that all TVET college students receive a fully subsidised education.

6. That all TVET students receive a stipend.

7. The report recommends that a cost-sharing model for funding of university students be adopted.

8. That long unclaimed pension fund benefits be used to provide stability for the ICL system.

9. A ministerial task team be established by the Minister of Education to advise him on funding for the poor and missing middle.

10. And that universities raise funds from their alumni.

