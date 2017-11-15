"Manana has admitted his mistake and has apologised for his actions. He has also appeared in court and was found guilty and the sentence was passed. Anybody who is not happy about it (sentencing) is free to raise the matter with the leadership of the ANC or even with Parliament‚ for that matter‚" said Mlangeni.

"My Integrity Commission has not met and I don't think we will take action against him. He has already been found guilty and sentenced and did not deny what he did."

Manana was found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

When the incident happened‚ Mlangeni said that before steps could be taken against Manana‚ the commission had to find out whether the assault allegations were true or not‚ despite Manana releasing a statement apologising to his victims days after the incident occurred.

The office of the ANC chief whip in Parliament said the party was not aware of any intentions to discipline Manana.

"I'm not aware of any steps that will be taken against him. He has been on leave pending the outcome of his court case and he requested leave of absence from parliament when the incident happened and that leave was granted‚" said spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

"He has been on leave of absence to deal with his personal issues‚ including counselling as well as the case that was just concluded‚" she added.