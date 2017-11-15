EFF leader Malema toasts the French after SA loses the 2023 RWC bid
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema lauded the shock decision by World Rugby Council to award the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosting rights to France ahead of South Africa and Ireland on Wednesday.
France won the rights to host the 2023 showpiece despite finishing second to South Africa in a technical review announced last week.
Thank you France, we are doing just fine. Not disappointed at all,hai— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 15, 2017
South Africa‚ who hosted and won the 1995 World Cup‚ had been recommended by World Rugby’s Board but the Council members voted for France.
Ireland were eliminated in the first round of voting after amassing just eight votes against the 18 from France. South Africa got 13.
South Africa lost it in the second round as they got 15 votes.
Many other South Africans took to social media and communicated their feelings about the decision to award the tournament to the French.
Finance Minister spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete is on the same side with the EFF leader.
Look, it would have been nice but we have more pressing issues that hosting the Rugby World Cup.— Mayihlome (@MTshwete) November 15, 2017
Popular TV and radio sports presenter Robert Marawa also weighed in on SA losing the hosting rights.
France to host the Rugby World Cup!!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 15, 2017
