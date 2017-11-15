ANC stalwart Frank Chikane has called the Heher Commission report on higher education a waste of time‚ saying the country knew what was required.

“There was no need for a commission because we knew what we wanted. The commission should have been about how you make it happen. In budget terms‚ in monetary terms. Not whether or not‚” he said.

Chikane‚ whose son Kgosi was at the forefront of the Fees Must Fall protests at the University of Cape Town‚ said there was no debate on whether students must study further – but on whether there could be free education for all.

“All of us would want our children to go to school and that’s not a debate. And can we make it free education for everybody? We want to‚ if we can. But let’s do the number crunch‚ and I think that’s where the issue is. It’s not a level of whether or not. It’s more about whether you can do it‚” he said.