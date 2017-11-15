Flights to Harare and Vic Falls from Joburg not affected - Fastjet

A travel advisory by Fastjet on Wednesday confirmed flights between South Africa and Zimbabwe and in-country are operating as per their normal schedule.

"Yet‚ we highly recommend guests to allow extra time ahead of their flight for check-in and screening procedures‚ as those may take more time than usual‚" spokesman Hein Kaiser said.

The airline operates four daily round trip flights between Harare and Johannesburg as well as three weekly flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls and nine weekly flights between Harare and Victoria Falls.

Kaiser added: "Fastjet is continually monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe and will update its guests and the travel industry should circumstances change."