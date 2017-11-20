Hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke repeatedly asked Mashilane what documents Manamela needed‚ as this was the reason given for her needing a postponement.

Twice‚ Mashilane admitted that he didn’t know what documents were needed.

Mashilane said: "At this point‚ it is extremely hard to indicate what documents my client will need."

Then he said: "I will stand my ground as per instructions. Currently‚ my client does not have any documents before this arbitration."

Moseneke asked for legal reasons why a postponement should be granted. "There must be a cogent reason in law to defer [proceedings]‚” the judge insisited. “A postponement is not there specially for the taking. You are obliged to convince me why you seek a postponement." Mashilane could not offer a legal reason for a postponement.

Moseneke eventually asked the fumbling lawyer: "How long have you been practising?" prompting laughter from the families of the victims at the proceedings.

Mashilane then quoted the Constitution vaguely to Moseneke‚ who was once deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court.

Moseneke had to instruct angry family members‚ annoyed at the lawyer‚ not to heckle him.

However‚ Moseneke had to help Mashilane through his testimony‚ even telling the lawyer what he should be saying.

"You were talking about costs...” he corrected Mashilane at one point. “Now you are talking about something else."

Dirk Groenewald‚ lawyer for three families who lost loved ones‚ opposed the postponement request‚ saying: "This is a fishing expedition by Manamela to avoid answering difficult questions."

Groenewald said Manamela was a witness‚ and that witnesses have to answer difficult questions. He said Solidarity would vigorously oppose a postponement.

Section 27’s Adila Hassim pointed out that Mashilane's postponement wasn't even a genuine legal request.

Bizarrely‚ Section27 also explained that while they had subpoenaed Manamela to appear at the hearings‚ her lawyer had asked Section 27’s lawyer to commission [validate] Manamela's affidavit challenging her appearance.

Hassim said this was unethical‚ and Section 27's lawyer had refused to do so.