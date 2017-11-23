It took 22 years to give SAPS top job to a career cop

Lt-General Khehla Sitole is first career policeman to be named South African Police Service national commissioner since General George Fivaz was appointed by President Nelson Mandela in January 1995.

Fivaz's term of office expired the same month‚ in 2000. He was replaced by ANC exile turned diplomat Jackie Selebi. A string of other ill-fated appointments followed‚ both permanent and acting.

Sitole‚ who joined the police service in 1986‚ is also the first permanent national commissioner since social worker/management executive Riah Phiyega’s suspension in 2015.

Corruption Watch on Thursday greeted Sitole's appointment with "cautious optimism".