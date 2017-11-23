South Africa

It took 22 years to give SAPS top job to a career cop

23 November 2017 - 13:08 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma and Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the newly appointed National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, following his appointment today, 22 November 2017.
President Jacob Zuma and Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the newly appointed National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole, following his appointment today, 22 November 2017.
Image: GCIS

Lt-General Khehla Sitole is first career policeman to be named South African Police Service national commissioner since General George Fivaz was appointed by President Nelson Mandela in January 1995.

Fivaz's term of office expired the same month‚ in 2000. He was replaced by ANC exile turned diplomat Jackie Selebi. A string of other ill-fated appointments followed‚ both permanent and acting.

Sitole‚ who joined the police service in 1986‚ is also the first permanent national commissioner since social worker/management executive Riah Phiyega’s suspension in 2015.

Corruption Watch on Thursday greeted Sitole's appointment with "cautious optimism".

Police officers wonder if they can trust this top cop

Working police officers‚ sounding shell-shocked after a number of new bosses‚ are taking a wait-and-see approach to the latest national police ...
News
6 hours ago

"We have called for the new commissioner to be experienced in police service and we are pleased to note General Sitole’s long record of service and vast experience‚" the grouping said.

Calling for a transparent and merit-based recruitment process in the appointment of officials into critical posts within law enforcement‚ Corruption Watch said: "...Lt-General Sitole is the sixth national commissioner to be appointed by Zuma. The majority of the previous commissioners lacked both the necessary skills and expertise‚ resulting in a crisis of leadership that has had a devastating effect on public safety‚ with murder and aggravated robbery on the rise in the last few years".

Nevertheless‚ the organisation congratulated Lt-General Sitole on his appointment‚ and urged him "to restore integrity to the police service and to take seriously his task of tackling the crime and corruption that is currently crippling our society".

READ MORE:

New National Police Commissioner not the ‘best candidate’: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) does not believe the new National Police Commissioner is the “best candidate”‚ but hopes his appointment will bring ...
Politics
20 hours ago

IPID welcomes appointment of new Police Commissioner

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has welcomed the appointment of a new national Police Commissioner.
News
21 hours ago

Zuma appoints new National Police Commissioner

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday appointed General Khehla John Sitole (SIC) as the new National Police Commissioner.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Susan Rohde sustained too many injuries to hang herself: pathologist South Africa
  2. Parents who don't pay burden 96.5% of WCape schools South Africa
  3. Israeli official under fire for comments on American Jews' military service World
  4. WATCH | Police arrest suspected Bedfordview house robbery gang South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X