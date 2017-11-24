Lucy Khuzwayo spent the night at Durban's Pavilion shopping centre to cash in on the Black Friday deals.

Khuzwayo‚ 51‚ of Lamontville was at the centre from 9pm on Thursday waiting for some stores to open at midnight. "I wanted a blender - for which I paid R450 instead of the normal price of R850."

Khuzwayo then sat outside Checkers Hyper from 1am. There were snakes of queuing people‚ including some in their gowns waiting for the discounts at the retailer and Toys R Us. "There were many of us sitting on the floor waiting for the doors to open. This is part of my Christmas shopping."