ConCourt wants answers from minister and Sassa

The Constitutional Court has called on the minister of social development and the SA Social Security Agency to indicate whether or not a payment plan which could cover 80% of grant recipients was feasible.

The court issued directions to Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa to say whether the alternative payment plan proposed by a panel of experts could be workable.

The panel was appointed by the court in March to evaluate the steps taken by Sassa to ensure it was able to administer and pay social grants from April 1 next year.

The Constitutional Court also instructed the panel to give recommendations on the necessity of an investigation by the national Treasury into the conduct of Sassa and Department of Social Development employees.

This is in relation to all actions undertaken since June last year to issue contracts to service providers, and whether any person should be prosecuted.