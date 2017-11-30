Red Ants probed for murder

The Red Ants company is being investigated for the alleged brutality of its employees in demolishing the homes of people accused of being land invaders.

The investigation by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is looking into allegations that the Red Ants have been guilty of murder and assault when carrying out evictions throughout Gauteng.

Allegations have been made of an attack on several people who were evicted from their homes in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on Tuesday.

The Red Ants Security Relocation and Evictions Services company had failed to respond to requests for comment at the time of going to press.

The company is used by a number of municipalities to evict illegal land occupiers.

The investigation will include whether Red Ants security officers have the legal power, licences, permits, authorisation, accreditation, registration, level of training, skill, knowledge or qualifications needed to do their work.

If found guilty, the company faces a R1-million fine per count, a six-month suspension of its registration or total withdrawal of its registration as a security-services provider.

Announcing its investigation, the authority said it was looking into complaints against the company stemming from evictions in Ivory Park, Tembisa, Midvaal and Lenasia.