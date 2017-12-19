South Africa

Car stolen in Claremont is recovered by Muizenberg cops

19 December 2017 - 16:13 By Staff Reporter
A suspect has been arrested in Muizenberg with a stolen vehicle and three unlicensed firearms‚ police said on Tuesday.

Western Cape police praised the officers for their vigilance and quick response.

"The members responded swiftly to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the Muizenberg Civic Centre and upon approaching the area‚ they noticed the vehicle leaving‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

"During the pursuit‚ the vehicle was tested and it was discovered that it had been stolen in Claremont earlier this month."

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver‚ a 36-year-old man‚ was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle‚ three unlicensed firearms with removed serial numbers were discovered.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Muizenberg for the possession of a stolen vehicle and the possession with unlicensed firearms once he has been charged.

