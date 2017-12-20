The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested two of their own members and a Hillbrow police detective for armed robbery‚ in which they netted a share of R1-million each.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu‚ a fourth suspect is on the run.

The arrests took place on Tuesday after allegations emerged in September that four police officials in two cars had stopped a driver in Norwood.

“They said the man was driving recklessly. The driver then insisted on proceeding to the nearest police station‚” Mulamu said.

“He was hauled to Norwood police station‚ where a search was conducted and (police found) two boxes full of cash‚ including a receipt indicating the total amount which the victim had exchanged for his employer.”

According to Mulamu‚ the cops then took the man to the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court building in Eloff Street‚ where they offloaded the cash and divided it among themselves inside an office. A small share was handed to the driver.