In 2017 nine schools out of 6‚814 had zero matric pupils who passed and most were quintile 1 and 2 schools‚ the poorest schools that don't pay fees.

This is an improvement from 18 schools that achieved no passes in 2016.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Department of Basic Education‚ Hubert Mthanzima Mweli‚ at a technical briefing at Auckland Park in Johannesburg‚ hours before the release of the matric results. There were 497 schools that achieved a 100% pass rate‚ 7.3% of all schools - down from 8% in 2016.

The majority of those schools that achieved a perfect pass mark were based in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

There are 115 schools out of about 6‚000 schools that have recorded a 100% pass for five years. A total of 35 of these are in Gauteng and another 32 in the Western Cape.

Durinng Mzweli said the subjects with the greatest drops in the percentage of pupils who passed were accounting‚ agriculture and business studies.

Mweli also gave a glimpse into the sheer number of staff required for the matric exams:

- 44 911 markers. - 140 marking centres. - 7.4 million question papers - 6‚826 examination centres - 132 different exams - 65‚000 invigilators

Motshekga will announce the matric pass rate in a live TV broadcast on Thursday evening.