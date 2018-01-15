"I am very angry‚ our sister died yesterday morning after sitting the whole night at the casualty at Bara without being attended too‚ despite vomiting‚ having diarrhoea to the point of lying there unconscious till she died."

It is unclear at this stage what happened at Baragwanath Hospital.

At least 143-mentally ill or intellectually disabled people died of neglect‚ starvation or pneumonia in 2016 when more than 1‚700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into so-called NGOs.

A member from an Esidimeni family committee confirmed to TimesLIVE that it was known that the deputy minister had a relative who had died during the scandal.

Bogopane-Zulu didn’t want to be treated differently because of her status as deputy minister and a member of parliament‚ said the representative‚ and as a result had kept the details about her brother's death under wraps.

The politician had been "in touch" with the Esidimeni family committee‚ said the representative.