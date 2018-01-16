Bra Willie’s life was the manifestation of this assertion.

He was among the pantheon of writers who used their pen to fight against the injustices of apartheid.

He associated himself with people’s resistance struggle from an early age‚ dating as far back as the 1950s‚ when he became a member of the ANC.

He found a platform for articulating the anxieties of his people on the pages of the New Age newspaper‚ where he worked alongside one of our most illustrious martyrs of the liberation struggle‚ Ruth First.

He wrote politically incisive articles‚ which made him a target of the apartheid regime.

As the political situation was becoming volatile – with the apartheid administration becoming more vicious‚ enacting draconian laws to suppress the voices of the masses and persecuting those who resisted it – Kgositsile was not deterred.

He continued serving as the mouthpiece of the oppressed.

After the Sharpeville massacre in 1960‚ activists streamed out of the country to wage a fierce fight against apartheid from abroad.

In 1961‚ the year in which the ANC established its military wing‚ Umkhonto we Sizwe‚ Kgositsile was one of the young cadres who was sent into exile.

The leadership of the ANC recognised his potential to be the envoy that would amplify the voice of the liberation movement throughout the world.

Kgositsile left South Africa at the tender age of 23‚ and only returned to home soil in his fifties after the unbanning of the liberation movement. He served the ANC with commitment and passion throughout his exile years.

Bra Willie was one of the most trusted cadres of the moment.

He wielded his pen with precision‚ choosing words that challenged‚ inspired and provoked.

He worked closely with President OR Tambo‚ and contributed to several historic documents that informed the ANC’s conception of the National Democratic Revolution.

Bra Willie was a humble character who never dwelled on his own achievements and contribution to the attainment of freedom and democracy.