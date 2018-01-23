South Africa

Mashaba accuses business groups of trying to hijack projects

23 January 2018 - 10:44 By Timeslive
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Business groups have been accused of trying to hijack projects by using violence and intimidation to score contracts‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

“It has been brought to my attention that organisations presenting themselves as business forums have been targeting construction and service delivery projects within the City of Johannesburg‚ demanding jobs and using violence and intimidation against appointed contractors to disrupt and shut down construction and/or service delivery sites‚” Mashaba said in a statement. “This is in an attempt to secure economic empowerment for their members. These business forums have displayed aggressive behaviour with the intention of causing disturbances and demanding details of projects.”

Mashaba said the “unlawful behaviour” had hampered service delivery by delaying the projects. “Furthermore‚ workers have been harassed‚ threatened and forced off site‚” he said.

Mashaba said the city conducted its procurement in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act‚ which dictated a supply chain management policy that is fair‚ equitable‚ transparent‚ competitive and cost-effective.

He encouraged business forum members to submit formal tenders or quotations for goods or services advertised and required by the City.

“The City will not tolerate any criminal behaviour by these organisations or anyone who threatens or disrupts the work of those charged to perform work on behalf of the City and our residents‚” Mashaba said. “So as to ensure continued service delivery‚ we will not hesitate to seek the assistance of law enforcement agencies such as the SAPS and the NPA‚ who can ensure that offenders face the full might of the law.”

READ MORE

R2,5k bribe allegedly leads to Joburg official's downfall

A Johannesburg official and two accomplices have been arrested for accepting a bribe of R2‚500 from a resident in Selby.
News
6 hours ago

Housing protest causes traffic snarl-up in Joburg

The N12 South and R559 in Johannesburg were shut down on Monday as Protea residents whose homes were damaged during a storm in December marched to ...
News
1 day ago

Former Johannesburg Housing MMC arrested for fraud and corruption

ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of Housing Dan Bovu and an alleged accomplice handed themselves over to the police after being accused of ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Syrian chemical weapons attacks World
  2. 8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS World
  3. Captain 'KGB' bail application postponed again South Africa
  4. Nehawu members at Wits strike over salary dispute South Africa
  5. Japan chastises Nobel laureate-led research team after data fabrication Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
‘I don’t want to live past my time’ Masekela in his last interview with ...
X