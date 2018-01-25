A 16-year-old from KwaMhlanga has been stabbed to death by a fellow pupil‚ police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

“The stabbing comes after the two learners were reportedly engaged in a fight‚” Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said in a statement.

“According to information at police’s disposal‚ the victim sustained multiple stab wounds in the process and had to be rushed to hospital‚ where he was certified dead on arrival. The suspect fled the scene after the ordeal and police have launched a manhunt for him.”

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma‚ the provincial police commissioner‚ said he was concerned about pupils carrying dangerous weapons to school‚ which often resulted in fatalities. *Please call the following numbers if you have information regarding the above case.

Colonel Nompumelelo Manzini 082 318 9651 KwaMhlanga police 013 947 4045/46 SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111