Don’t panic‚ together we’ve got the water crisis under control.

That was the message to Capetonians on Sunday from the water minister and officials of the city council with 74 days to Day Zero.

Speaking to the Cape Town Press Club‚ Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the panic-buying of bottled water reminded her of the stockpiling before the first democratic elections in 1994‚ amid “swart gevaar”.

“Let’s not do that. It reflects mistrust against one another‚” she said at Kelvin Grove in Newlands.

At a briefing in Goodwood‚ the city council said its disaster operations centre would be activated on Monday‚ with safety and security director Richard Bosman permanently seconded as incident commander.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson‚ mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and Bosman said the centre would manage 200 collection points and disaster officials had been consulting international experts since early last year about how to distribute water in a crisis.

Said Smith: “It is not necessary to stockpile water‚ water will be readily available. At this stage‚ every bit of stockpiling brings us closer to a Day Zero scenario. Residents who are stockpiling are inadvertently driving a Day Zero outcome. If we are frugal you will be able to collect water from your taps throughout this year and next year.”