It has been four years since the City of Johannesburg forked out R6 million for 500 desk computers but to date the products are yet to be delivered‚ said mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday.

Instead‚ the computers for the group information communication technology department were allegedly sold by the service provider who had won the tender for the equipment. He is alleged to have also kept others for use in his business‚ Mashaba said.

On Tuesday‚ the Hawks raided the company's offices and seized about 37 computers worth R750‚000 belonging to the city‚ Mashaba said.