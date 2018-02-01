SA grapples with tests conducted on animals

Scientific tests continue to be carried out on animals behind closed doors while a bill seeking to criminalise their use for testing cosmetics is still under discussion in South Africa.

The national assembly is yet to receive and review the Animals Protection Amendment Bill which aims to regulate the use of animals for cosmetic tests.

The Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) recently asked for public comment on the bill which intends to ban the sale of cosmetic products that were tested on animals‚ criminalise the testing of cosmetics on animals‚ and criminalise the failure to provide an animal with an appropriate environment.

Mongezi Mabungane from the DAFF said the bill is yet to be presented to the National Assembly after a set committee had interrogated it.