Gauteng towns will soon follow in the footsteps of Cape Town if municipalities in the province do not stop their senseless wasting of water.

This is according to Philip van Staden‚ Freedom Front Plus MPL for Gauteng‚ after a meeting of the local government committee in the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.

Van Staden said that the Rand West Municipality‚ Merafong Municipality and Mogale City were the biggest culprits in the province‚ with water losses of 65%‚ 50% and 44% respectively.