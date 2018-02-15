Personalised medicine for South Africans is a step closer‚ with the announcement on Wednesday that the African Genomics Centre is under construction in Cape Town.

Glenda Gray‚ president of the South African Medical Research Council — which will host the centre — said it “propels South Africa into a new era of medical research and means that we join a small‚ but growing‚ group of countries that are pioneering this type of innovation”.

Gray said the centre‚ being set up in collaboration with the Beijing Genomics Institute‚ would be a “vital national asset‚ able to contribute to the better understanding of factors that impact on the health of South Africans and inform strategies to improve their response to diseases”.

It would mean quicker diagnosis and more targeted treatment of conditions that contributed to South Africa’s heavy burden of disease‚ such as hypertension‚ stroke‚ heart disease‚ diabetes and cancer.

“This novel field of research harnesses the science of genomics for personalised medicine. Knowledge of the DNA sequence has become an important part of understanding disease‚” said Gray.