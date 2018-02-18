Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will on Monday‚ in partnership with City Power‚ launch the city’s electrification of the Slovo Park informal settlement during a sod-turning event. He will be accompanied by MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Service Delivery Nico de Jager and MMC for Housing Mzobanzi Ntuli.

The Slovo Park informal settlement - located next to the Nancefield industrial area‚ close to Eldorado Park and Soweto – is home to over 4‚000 informal households. “For over two decades‚ the people of Slovo Park have fought for the electrification of their community.

Despite their pleas‚ and successful court action‚ previous governments have failed to respond. “Working together with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ this multi-party government is bring this long awaited change to residents of Slovo Park. “By finally electrifying this community‚ we will provide dignity to this forgotten community‚” the city said.