Student activist Mcebo Dlamini has rejected a plea deal offered by the state‚ saying he would be admitting to a crime he did not commit.

On Tuesday‚ Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. His case was postponed to March 2 for a trial date to be arranged.

Prosecutor Steven Rubin told the court that the state and defence would arrange a trial date after attempts to reach a plea bargain failed.

"No negotiation has been fruitful‚" Rubin told the court.