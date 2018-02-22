Bentley‚ Lamborghini‚ Maserati – where are the Gupta cars?

A trawl through the infamous leaked Gupta emails has unearthed an impressive and expensive collection of exotic cars that were registered to the family’s address in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

A Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati are among the vehicles linked to the address in correspondence contained in the leaked emails.

A researcher at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) traced more than 100 vehicles to the family‚ their address and various businesses.

But their whereabouts now – as the Hawks intensify an investigation into state capture - are uncertain.

The family have been implicated in a scam that allegedly siphoned more than R200-million meant to benefit emerging farmers in the Free State. The Hawks are seeking Ajay Gupta while some of the family’s business associates have appeared in court.