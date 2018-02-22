Soccer

The PSL is very difficult and different to Zim‚ says Chiefs defender Hadebe

22 February 2018 - 15:14 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns' attacker Percy Tau (L) leaves his marker Teenage Hadebe (R) of Kaizer Chiefs in his wake during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 27 January 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns' attacker Percy Tau (L) leaves his marker Teenage Hadebe (R) of Kaizer Chiefs in his wake during the Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa on 27 January 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe has admitted that the Premier Soccer League has been a big step up for him‚ with the game in South Africa played at a much higher tempo than in Zimbabwe.

Hadebe‚ signed at the start of the season‚ only broke into the first team at Chiefs in November having been signed from Chicken Inn with an ankle injury.

He has since established himself as a regular in Amakhosi’s central defensive trio.

“The PSL is very difficult and different to Zimbabwe‚” Hadebe said on Thursday ahead of meeting Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“When you play for the first time it won’t be easy‚ because the Absa Premiership is a very high tempo.

“I never used to get yellow cards.

"I’ve never been on suspension – but here it’s different. They are quick.”

Hadebe has gone from strength to strength with his 11 league and cup appearances for Amakhosi.

He said the pressure was on him after two Chiefs signings last season from Chicken Inn‚ Michelle Katsvairo and Edmore Chirambadare‚ flopped.

“Ja‚ honestly speaking‚ the pressure was on my side because you know‚ the fans will talk‚ this and this‚ bad or good things‚” Hadebe said.

“But at the end of the day as a player you have to be strong and prove them wrong.

“And I’m sure now I have proved them wrong‚ and they really like me.

“It was a difficult thing to get back my fitness. But I managed to try and improve myself in every game.”

READ MORE:

We can win the league‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs are in with a “big chance” of winning the Absa Premiership‚ captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said on the day after leaders ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Brockie hoping to break scoring duck for Sundowns against old club United

Jeremy Brockie would be delighted to break his scoring duck for Mamelodi Sundowns against his old club SuperSport United when the pair meet in the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

PSL asks Benni McCarthy to explain his comments about referees

The Premier Soccer League have written a letter to Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy asking him to explain his comments made about match officials ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Man United boss Mourinho hails McTominay but questions club medics

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side's goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. We can win the league‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune Soccer
  2. Discipline to be one of the deciding factors when Lions host the Jaguares Rugby
  3. The PSL is very difficult and different to Zim‚ says Chiefs defender Hadebe Soccer
  4. Stormers beef up for Waratahs Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze

Related articles

  1. Student Benni McCarthy still wants to whip his schoolmaster Gavin Hunt Soccer
  2. Sundowns held at home by plucky Free State Stars Soccer
  3. Wits stumble in Mauritius but squeeze through to next stage  Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town embark on ambitious development project Soccer
  5. Is Desiree Ellis the new Banyana Banyana coach? Soccer
  6. New talent at Kaizer Chiefs excites coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  7. Noakes back in the hot seat over tweet Health & Sex
  8. Owen Da Gama attributes success at Highlands to his technical team Soccer
X