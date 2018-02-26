This includes three cases of culpable homicide‚ seven of common assault‚ two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ fraud‚ theft and defeating the ends of justice.

This emerged in a reply to a parliamentary question by the Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this month.

DA spokesperson on the police Zakhele Mbhele said: “It is quite clear from the questionable conduct of these members that they cannot be entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the extremely high levels of violence against women and children.”

He believes these police officers should be redeployed before investigating the circumstances around each crime.