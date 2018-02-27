Two brothers were denied bail in the Lulekani Magistrate's Court in Phalaborwa‚ Limpopo‚ after they were arrested for allegedly killing their sister.

The men were arrested on Monday following the discovery of the body of the woman‚ whose head was missing.

Police said Ishmael Mopai‚ 28‚ and his elder brother‚ Michael‚ 31‚ from Matiko-Xikaya village near Phalaborwa‚ were facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The body of Irene Mopai‚ 33‚ was discovered by relatives who visited the family on Monday morning.