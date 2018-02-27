South Africa

Brothers accused of beheading sister denied bail

27 February 2018 - 15:13 By Frank Maponya
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two brothers were denied bail in the Lulekani Magistrate's Court in Phalaborwa‚ Limpopo‚ after they were arrested for allegedly killing their sister.

The men were arrested on Monday following the discovery of the body of the woman‚ whose head was missing.

Police said Ishmael Mopai‚ 28‚ and his elder brother‚ Michael‚ 31‚ from Matiko-Xikaya village near Phalaborwa‚ were facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The body of Irene Mopai‚ 33‚ was discovered by relatives who visited the family on Monday morning.

Spokesman for the police Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the victim's head was recovered in the nearby bushes. He said preliminary investigations had positively linked the two brothers to the murder.

“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that the motive behind the gruesome killing of the victim was a domestic-related dispute. But we are continuing with our investigations‚” Ngoepe said.

He said the woman was killed in her sleep.

Ngoepe said the brothers were denied bail and had their case postponed to March 8 for further police investigations and a bail application.

“As police we appeal to families experiencing domestic disputes to seek help from relevant authorities to resolve them rather than resort to violence‚” he added.

- SowetanLIVE

