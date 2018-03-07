The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will apply to have the suspects in state capture investigations extradited‚ said National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams on Wednesday.

Abrahams was addressing parliament’s portfolio committees on justice and police in a combined sitting‚ along with Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.

He said this however limits the cases in which the suspects can be heard.

“If‚ for example‚ we apply for the extradition of suspects in the Estina matter‚ then we are only bound to try them in respect of the Estina matter and we can’t charge them in respect of other matters they are potentially linked to.”