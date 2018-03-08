Eskom guilty of ‘unfair labour practice’ in suspending Daniels: CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found that Eskom suspending head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels was an “unfair labour practice”.

“The respondent party Eskom is ordered to uplift the suspension with immediate effect and take the applicant back into its employ with effect from March 19 2018‚” CCMA commissioner Prince Kekana said in her award.

“The respondent is ordered to pay to the applicant‚ Suzanne Daniels‚ compensation equivalent to five months remuneration for the unfair suspension.”

The arbitration hearings took place on January 10-11 and February 13-14 at the CCMA’s offices in Johannesburg.

Daniels blew the whistle on state capture at Eskom while testifying in parliament last year. She compiled a report implicating senior Eskom managers in the Trillian/McKinsey saga. Eskom paid global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked financial firm Trillian R1.6-billion.

Daniels also issued letters of demand to McKinsey and Trillian in October to the value of R1.6-billion. She was suspended shortly after the letters of demand were sent to McKinsey and Trillian by then acting CEO Sean Maritz. Maritz has since been suspended and subsequently resigned.