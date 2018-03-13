I never want to see polony again‚ says Klipspruit crèche owner

Her crèche had assisted the department of health in tracing the source of the disease after her learners and grandchildren were admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with fevers‚ nausea and vomiting back in January.

All of them had been fed polony at the crèche.

Oliphant‚ who has run the Child Care and Orientation Centre for the past 23 years‚ told TimesLIVE that prior to the children being hospitalised‚ she had never heard of the disease.

“We took turns as parents [sleeping at the hospital]. It was really a traumatic [experience]. It was only then when they were admitted at Bara that I realised that this is serious‚” Oliphant said.

“The following day we heard about this listeriosis. We then knelt down and made a chain prayer in the ward with the parents with everyone saying ‘Father‚ let it be you who will be touching and healing our kids’‚” she said.