Were more pupils abused at Soweto's AB Xuma Primary School?

The Gauteng Education Department on Wednesday tried to determine whether there were any more learners from the AB Xuma Primary School who may have fallen prey to a police forensic investigator‚ alleged to have abused two learners at the school.

The officer had been deployed to the school to investigate and prepare the children for a court case as they were alleged to have been part of a group of more than 80 pupils who were sexually assaulted by a security guard at the school last year.

"The incident occurred on Monday when the investigator visited the victims at the school to prepare for the court appearance. It is alleged that the investigator sexually molested the two grade 3 learners aged seven and eight years old‚" said department spokesman Steve Mabona.