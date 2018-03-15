Incidents of racism can now be reported with a few clicks via cellphone‚ using a new tool launched by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Thursday.

The Zimele Race Report App is being tested in a pilot phase to identify trends reflecting where and when racist incidents occur across the country.

Launched to coincide with Anti-Racism Week from March 14-21‚ it was developed in collaboration between the foundation and the Innovation Hub.

Foundation spokesperson Zaakirah Vadi said the app was free but only available for Android devices. “The idea behind the app is to aggregate data around hot spots or trends of racism‚” she said.

“If there is a school in a certain area where we are getting five reports from‚ we know that there is something really serious going on at that school. We will then send in facilitators‚” to resolve the issue. “What we are doing during the pilot phase is engaging with a range of organisations like the South African Human Rights Commission … so that they can deal with some of the complaints as well‚” said Vadi.

Depending on where a racist incident was reported‚ the foundation will request the assistance of local organisations to help resolve the matter.

Vadi said the foundation was well aware that some people could lodge fake complaints but cautioned that people who did so would not go unpunished.