An investigation into how 1‚326 properties were damaged in a violent storm has flagged concerns about substandard building materials and a construction company and has seen three officials suspended by the City of Johannesburg.

The storm caused extensive damage when it struck the city on December 30‚ 2017‚ raising fears about seemingly poorly constructed homes.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that the two-month-long probe was conducted by independent building construction engineers and a team of assessors and quantity surveyors.

“The investigation found that the damage caused to these properties was a result of excessive wind force and the severity of the storm‚” he said.