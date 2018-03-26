Heavy rains have complicated a perilous rescue effort mounted by specialist police divers after a man was washed into a storm water drain and disappeared in Chatsworth‚ KZN‚ on Sunday.

Divers from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit returned on Monday morning to search a latticework of tunnels‚ in hopes that the man may still be alive.

It is understood that he had been washed off his feet and into a storm water pipe by floodwaters.