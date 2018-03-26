Divers mount search for man washed into storm water drain
Heavy rains have complicated a perilous rescue effort mounted by specialist police divers after a man was washed into a storm water drain and disappeared in Chatsworth‚ KZN‚ on Sunday.
Divers from the police’s Search and Rescue Unit returned on Monday morning to search a latticework of tunnels‚ in hopes that the man may still be alive.
It is understood that he had been washed off his feet and into a storm water pipe by floodwaters.
Divers had responded to the scene after nightfall but were unable to enter the pipe because of the volume and flow of rain water.
With the surging water subsiding on Monday morning‚ and guided by detailed plans of the drain system supplied by eThekwini municipality engineers‚ divers returned to search the system.
The rescue effort is fraught with dangers‚ as sudden downpours could cause water levels to rise and compromise the safety of the rescuers.
This is a developing story.