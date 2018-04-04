Stop killing metro police officers‚ pleads Gauteng MEC

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the killing of a Johannesburg Metro Police officer early on Wednesday.

Inspector Ayanda Zulu was shot dead in the early hours of the morning outside her home in Palm Springs‚ south of Johannesburg‚ and robbed of her 9mm firearm and two magazines.

Nkosi-Malobane said about 12 metro police officers had been killed in the last seven months. “This must stop‚ before we know we will be left with no one to protect the good citizens of this country.

“The province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated officer. Her passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of our police force but will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities. In the last seven months‚ about twelve Metro Police officers have died in the line of duty in Gauteng with five of these murders occurring in February.”