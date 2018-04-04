Stop killing metro police officers‚ pleads Gauteng MEC
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the killing of a Johannesburg Metro Police officer early on Wednesday.
Inspector Ayanda Zulu was shot dead in the early hours of the morning outside her home in Palm Springs‚ south of Johannesburg‚ and robbed of her 9mm firearm and two magazines.
Nkosi-Malobane said about 12 metro police officers had been killed in the last seven months. “This must stop‚ before we know we will be left with no one to protect the good citizens of this country.
“The province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated officer. Her passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of our police force but will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities. In the last seven months‚ about twelve Metro Police officers have died in the line of duty in Gauteng with five of these murders occurring in February.”
Zulu was stationed in Region D‚ Soweto.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba sent his condolences to her family.
“I have stated before that I firmly believe in fairness‚ justice and most importantly‚ upholding the rule of law. Yet‚ there is no fairness when a senseless crime is committed and an innocent person – be they a resident or public servant – dies as a result of crime‚” said Mashaba.
“In light of this‚ Public Safety MMC Cllr Michael Sun is calling for a specialised task team to be formed between the Johannesburg and Tshwane Metro Police departments as well as the South African Police Service. This task team will be responsible for investigating the murders of our metro police officers.”