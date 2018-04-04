The widow of Ngwako Mathebula has been arrested after being implicated in an alleged plot to kill him‚ police in Limpopo said on Wednesday.

Police suspect that she may be linked to one of the gunmen who stormed into the couple's house in February‚ killing her husband who was the owner of Thaba Security Company in Polokwane.

"It was reported at the time that the deceased's 11-year-old son was confronted by three unknown suspects at his home's gate (in Flora Park) as he was about to go to school. The assailants then pushed the child back into the house together with their house helper and subsequently shot dead the businessman who was in one of the rooms‚" said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

A suspect‚ Simon Ramela‚ was arrested on March 27 and appeared two days later in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

"Information on his arrest was embargoed until Tuesday‚ 3 April‚ 2018 to enable the operatives to make a follow-up on crucial information that led to the apprehension of the alleged girlfriend of one of the conspirators‚ who is (also) the wife of the deceased‚" said Mojapelo.

Ramela was back in court on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear when Mathebula's widow would appear in court.

"The police are calling on Victor Mashakeng to avail himself at any police station as it is believed he will be able to assist in the investigation of this case‚" said Mojapelo.