For Nkandla native Nosipho Ntuli - who arrived before dawn with a spread of baked goods to sell - the adage that an army marches on its stomach rings true.

She‚ along with hundreds of others gathered outside the Durban High Court in support of former President Jacob Zuma on Friday morning.

“I am here to support uTata (Zuma). I am originally from Nkandla and he is my neighbour‚” she said.

“I want him to know that we all love him back home. I saw this as the perfect opportunity to support him and make some money as well‚” Ntuli added.