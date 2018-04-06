A&B Movers must pay a fine of R208‚121 after it admitted it entered into an agreement at a meeting with 10 other removal companies to charge a R350 e-toll levy on Gauteng highways‚ the Competition Tribunal has ruled.

The Competition Commission initiated a complaint against Stuttaford Van Lines Gauteng Hub‚ Pickfords Removals SA‚ A&B Movers‚ Brytons Removals‚ Amazing Transport‚ Key Moves‚ Bayley Worldwide‚ Selection Cartage‚ Elliot Mobility‚ Crown Relocations and Magna Thomson.

The commission alleged that‚ at the meeting‚ the 11 companies agreed to “pass on to customers the additional costs they incur when they transport goods along the Gauteng e-toll roads”.

The tribunal said A&B Movers admitted to fixing the e-toll levy imposed on customers and‚ as part of the agreement‚ has agreed to assist the commission with its further investigation of the complaint.

The Competition Tribunal said it has confirmed the consent agreement between A&B Movers and the commission.