Politics

Malema due in court tomorrow over land grab call

05 April 2018 - 12:25 By Timeslive
EFF leader Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
Image: ALON SKUY

The EFF has confirmed its leader Julius Malema will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday‚ to answer to an alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act for inciting his supporters to invade land.

In 2014‚ he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego - If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Malema last year also appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on a similar charge. In June 2016‚ Malema told supporters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town that white people can’t claim ownership of land because it belongs to the country’s black African majority.

Last year‚ after a brief appearance in the Newcastle court‚ Malema criticised the National Prosecuting Authority for wasting his and the state's resources.

“The state doesn’t compensate me. A considerate person would consolidate these matters and not waste state resources. The prosecutor is not from here and he stays in a luxurious hotel.”

MORE

WATCH | 'Don't become a landless ancestor,' warns Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters have a message for the reckless: Don't risk dying before the land is won. Drive safe and carry a condom.
Politics
1 day ago

Mama Winnie should have been president: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela should have been president of the country but forces within ...
Politics
1 day ago

EFF wants to topple Trollip to demonstrate its ‘seriousness’ about land expropriation

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party’s motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is to demonstrate ...
Politics
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Mabuza, Magashule among first to sign Ma Winnie's condolence book Politics
  2. Malema due in court tomorrow over land grab call Politics
  3. This is who will be supporting Jacob Zuma at his first court appearance Politics
  4. Zuma supporters plan night vigil and march ahead of first court appearance Politics
  5. ANC top six visit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home Politics

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X