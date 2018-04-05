The EFF has confirmed its leader Julius Malema will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday‚ to answer to an alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act for inciting his supporters to invade land.

In 2014‚ he told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein: “We’re going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land. I come from Seshego - If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from.”

Malema last year also appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on a similar charge. In June 2016‚ Malema told supporters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town that white people can’t claim ownership of land because it belongs to the country’s black African majority.

Last year‚ after a brief appearance in the Newcastle court‚ Malema criticised the National Prosecuting Authority for wasting his and the state's resources.

“The state doesn’t compensate me. A considerate person would consolidate these matters and not waste state resources. The prosecutor is not from here and he stays in a luxurious hotel.”