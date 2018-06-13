The five Free State primary schoolboys who are accused of raping another boy in their class had just returned from suspension when the incident occurred.

The provincial education department said the Grade 7 boys from a school in Thaba Nchu had been suspended for a week for stealing from other pupils‚ bullying and disrupting classes. Department spokesman Howard Ndaba said counselling had been offered to the victim‚ who was allegedly raped on the school premises last week.

The boys had met with a probation officer on Tuesday for a report to be compiled for the court.

"The court will determine what happens next with the boys‚" Ndaba replied when asked whether the incident would result in the expulsion of the group.