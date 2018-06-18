While it is unclear what information was taken from Liberty Life’s email server by hackers‚ some details contained in the emails could be used to commit crime‚ computer forensics company Cyanre CEO Danny Myburgh warned on Monday.

Liberty announced at the weekend that criminals had hacked into an email server. Currently‚ it believes recent e-mails and attachments from its insurance business in South Africa had been accessed.

Commenting on any possible threat to Liberty’s customers‚ Myburgh said the extent of the risk to the customers depended on what information was stolen.

He said if there was customer contact information and where a person’s medical status was provided‚ there could be risks to the customer. “Remember it is not only the communication between the insurer and the insured‚ but some medical information that was given by the customer to the insurer to determine the price of cover‚” Myburgh said.