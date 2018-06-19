An off-duty police detective was dragged from his car and shot dead by a gang of men near Isipingo‚ south of Durban‚ on Monday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the officer‚ a detective stationed at Umlazi‚ had been sitting in his car with a companion when the men surrounded his vehicle.

“It is alleged that at least six unknown suspects approached them and forced the detective out of his vehicle. He was shot and died instantly. His companion was also wounded during the attack.

“The police officer’s firearm was taken by the suspects before they fled the scene in their getaway vehicle‚” he said.