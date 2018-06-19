South Africa

Off-duty policeman dragged from car‚ shot dead

19 June 2018 - 10:44 By Jeff Wicks
An off-duty police detective was dragged from his car and shot dead by a gang of men near Isipingo‚ south of Durban‚ on Monday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the officer‚ a detective stationed at Umlazi‚ had been sitting in his car with a companion when the men surrounded his vehicle.

“It is alleged that at least six unknown suspects approached them and forced the detective out of his vehicle. He was shot and died instantly. His companion was also wounded during the attack.

“The police officer’s firearm was taken by the suspects before they fled the scene in their getaway vehicle‚” he said.

Acting provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the killing. “We will not rest until the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to book. The Provincial Organised Crime Unit has been tasked to investigate this case and ensure that those involved are arrested. I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family‚ friends and colleagues of the police officer.

“I appeal to the community to assist our investigators by exposing those behind this heinous crime. One can only imagine what sort of terror these thugs will unleash in our communities if they are so bold to kill an officer of the law so callously‚” he said.

The attack follows the wounding of a police dog handler who was ambushed as he arrived at his Shongweni home. He was shot several times and remains in a Durban hospital. 

