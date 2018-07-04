South Africa

IN MEMES | There is a #ColdFront - and Twitter still has no chill

04 July 2018 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE

A cold front has blanketed the country and yet the tweeps on Twitter have shown once more that even when it is freezing, they have no chill.

The current cold front is just the beginning though - according to the SA Weather Service's Puseletso Mofokeng there is another cold front coming. While temperatures may not dip too low‚ they expect maximum temperatures will remain below 20 degrees.

"The Western Cape and Eastern Cape will recover [in temperature] more quickly as the system moves to Western Botswana and Namibia‚" he added.

"That system will move back on Sunday and may result in the likelihood of showers in the North West province‚ Gauteng‚ Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Highveld‚" Mofokeng said.

So just how cold is it?

But we can make a plan!

And remember - close the door...

Because this is your weather for the next five days:

READ MORE

WATCH | Snowball fight! Cold front turns SA into a winter wonderland

A cold front has enveloped South Africa, and it has brought snow with it. The intense cold front which started in the Western Cape, the Northern Cape ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Snow blankets Cape as cold front descends on parts of SA

The South African Weather Service has warned of expected disruptive snowfalls in places over the high ground and mountainous areas of southern ...
News
2 days ago

South Africa has seen colder days...

It may be freezing outside but this is certainly not one of the coldest days that South Africa has had.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Protests causing a stink in Tshwane South Africa
  2. Crucial support service launched for victims of sexual violence South Africa
  3. Mkhwebane intervenes to settle North West public works spat with contractors South Africa
  4. Cash-in-transit van bursts into flames on Durban street South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
X