A cold front has blanketed the country and yet the tweeps on Twitter have shown once more that even when it is freezing, they have no chill.

The current cold front is just the beginning though - according to the SA Weather Service's Puseletso Mofokeng there is another cold front coming. While temperatures may not dip too low‚ they expect maximum temperatures will remain below 20 degrees.

"The Western Cape and Eastern Cape will recover [in temperature] more quickly as the system moves to Western Botswana and Namibia‚" he added.

"That system will move back on Sunday and may result in the likelihood of showers in the North West province‚ Gauteng‚ Free State and KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Highveld‚" Mofokeng said.

So just how cold is it?